Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 316,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $79,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $237.14. The stock had a trading volume of 381,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.66.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Securities began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

