Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Up 37.0% in June

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the May 31st total of 24,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datasea

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Datasea stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Datasea as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datasea Stock Performance

DTSS opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20. Datasea has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.43.

About Datasea

Datasea ( NASDAQ:DTSS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter. Datasea had a negative return on equity of 489.83% and a negative net margin of 145.23%.

Datasea Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities. It also provides 5G messaging and smart payment solutions.

