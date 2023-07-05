Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Up 37.0% in June

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the May 31st total of 24,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datasea
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Datasea stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Datasea as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Datasea Stock Performance
DTSS opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20. Datasea has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.43.
About Datasea
Datasea Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities. It also provides 5G messaging and smart payment solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Datasea
- Is The XLE Primed For A Potential Breakout?
- Next-Gen AI Datacenters Driving Applied Digital Stock up 400%
- 3 (AI) Plays That Could Rocket Higher In Q3
- What Does an Earnings Surprise Mean for American Outdoor Brands?
- EV Makers Deliver Big…What it Means for Their Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Datasea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datasea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.