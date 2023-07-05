Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Price Target Raised to €13.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to €13.00 ($14.13) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DVDCF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($14.13) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €10.70 ($11.63) in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Davide Campari-Milano has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.81.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DVDCF remained flat at $13.59 during trading hours on Wednesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $14.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

