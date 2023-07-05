Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Price Target Raised to €13.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to €13.00 ($14.13) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on DVDCF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($14.13) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €10.70 ($11.63) in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Davide Campari-Milano has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.81.
Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DVDCF remained flat at $13.59 during trading hours on Wednesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $14.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00.
Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile
Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Davide Campari-Milano
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.