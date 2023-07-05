Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.78

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.78 and traded as high as $1.84. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 2,093 shares traded.

Dawson Geophysical Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a negative return on equity of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $29.41 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dawson Geophysical stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical ( NASDAQ:DWSN Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 95,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Dawson Geophysical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

