Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Short Interest Update

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,510,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the May 31st total of 10,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days. Currently, 29.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.
In other news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 769,230 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,453,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,900,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $40,724.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,484 shares in the company, valued at $15,474,830.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 769,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,453,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,900,284. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,980 shares of company stock valued at $81,997 over the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ DAWN traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $11.78. 637,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,541. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.55. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $28.35.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). On average, analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
