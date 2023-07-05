Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Short Interest Update

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,510,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the May 31st total of 10,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days. Currently, 29.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 769,230 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,453,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,900,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $40,724.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,484 shares in the company, valued at $15,474,830.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 769,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,453,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,900,284. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,980 shares of company stock valued at $81,997 over the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DAWN traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $11.78. 637,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,541. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.55. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $28.35.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). On average, analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

