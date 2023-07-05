DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.86

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and traded as low as $1.86. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 20,708 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DBV Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

DBV Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Analysts predict that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $18,525,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,258,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 871,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 305,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 97,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

