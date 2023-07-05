Decker Manufacturing Co. (DMFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 7th

Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th.
Decker Manufacturing Stock Performance
Decker Manufacturing stock remained flat at $38.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.46. Decker Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $51.00.
Decker Manufacturing Company Profile
