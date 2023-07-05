Decker Manufacturing Co. (DMFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 7th

Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th.

Decker Manufacturing Stock Performance

Decker Manufacturing stock remained flat at $38.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.46. Decker Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $51.00.

Get Decker Manufacturing alerts:

Decker Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Decker Manufacturing Corporation manufactures hex nuts, weld nuts, pipe plugs, and other industrial fasteners to the automotive, agricultural, farm implement, heavy duty equipment, and construction industries. The company offers weld fasteners, nut/washer assemblies, wheel nuts, locknuts, flange nuts, and pipe/drain plugs for passenger car and truck assembly applications, powertrains, transmissions, and chassis; hex, tower, guard rail, and culvert nuts for highways, signage, bridges, and building constructions; internal engine, hitch, and trailer fasteners; and seat belts and guard rails for safety market applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Decker Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decker Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.