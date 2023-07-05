Decred Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.43 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.67 or 0.00054754 BTC on popular exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $255.21 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,310,473 coins. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

