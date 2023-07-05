Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $406.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.64.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

