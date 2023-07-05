Defined Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,161 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Defined Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,161 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,308,000 after acquiring an additional 202,861 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 985,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $166.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $178.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

