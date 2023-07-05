Defined Wealth Management LLC Takes $520,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,438,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 408,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,896,000 after buying an additional 23,983 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT opened at $78.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.37 and a 12 month high of $82.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2478 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

