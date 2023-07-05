Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.00

Shares of Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.29), with a volume of 87977 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.29).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.15) price objective on shares of Deltic Energy in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.82. The stock has a market cap of £22.34 million, a PE ratio of -587.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 30.42 and a current ratio of 3.24.

In related news, insider Sarah McLeod bought 282,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £5,651.62 ($7,173.02). 33.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, focuses on developing oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020. Deltic Energy Plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

