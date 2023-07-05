Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 100 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 833.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Dynamics Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

NYSE:GD traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.27. The stock had a trading volume of 144,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,297. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

