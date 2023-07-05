Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 204,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,287,000 after buying an additional 35,944 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,066.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,276,000 after acquiring an additional 219,337 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Shares of ADM traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.17. 379,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,524. The company has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.14 and its 200-day moving average is $79.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

