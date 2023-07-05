Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2,010.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 183.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7,566.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $2,197,223.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,806.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $2,197,223.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,806.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,504 shares of company stock worth $17,197,050. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Snap-on stock traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $284.00. The stock had a trading volume of 46,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,521. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $192.25 and a 1 year high of $289.47.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Mkm upgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Roth Capital upgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.29.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

