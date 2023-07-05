Denali Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 11,318.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VSTO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Insider Transactions at Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

In other news, insider Bradford E. Crandell sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $104,227.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Bradford E. Crandell sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $104,227.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 4,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $115,453.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,896.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,392 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTO stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.46. 69,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,516. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $32.60.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $740.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.36 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 28.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.