Denali Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,500 Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 18.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,564,000 after buying an additional 282,345 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 45.5% in the third quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 505,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,970,000 after buying an additional 158,160 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 195.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 186,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,173,000 after buying an additional 123,774 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $15,816,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2,404.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,643,000 after buying an additional 84,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Arch Resources stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.38. The stock had a trading volume of 44,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,948. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.42 and a fifty-two week high of $173.90. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $10.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.46 by ($0.44). Arch Resources had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 96.62%. The company had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 29.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.63%.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also

