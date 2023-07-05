Denali Advisors LLC Has $442,000 Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,200,000 after purchasing an additional 207,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,200,000 after purchasing an additional 54,723 shares during the period. Lion Long Term Partners LP acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth $118,618,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after buying an additional 47,484 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,526,000 after buying an additional 22,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,399.00 to $1,378.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

TPL stock traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,354.21. 3,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,780. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,360.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1,715.49. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.81. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $1,266.21 and a 12 month high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $11.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.21 by ($1.97). The firm had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.54 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 65.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 48.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

