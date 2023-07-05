Denali Advisors LLC Has $784,000 Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,779,000 after buying an additional 6,697,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,470,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $575,836,000 after buying an additional 18,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,791,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,214,000 after buying an additional 26,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,413,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,543,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.09.

NYSE:DHI traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $120.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,492. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $124.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

