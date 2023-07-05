Denali Advisors LLC Increases Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.20. The stock had a trading volume of 570,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,705. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.17. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $85.18.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,607,741.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,996,380.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

