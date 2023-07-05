Denali Advisors LLC Makes New $892,000 Investment in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Enterprise Financial Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,968,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,301,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,731,000 after buying an additional 217,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 1.4 %

EFSC stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.37. 12,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,174. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $56.35.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $185.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.13 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 33.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Financial Services

In other news, Director Stephen P. Marsh purchased 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.40 per share, with a total value of $99,909.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

(Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.