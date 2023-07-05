Denali Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 225,133.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,770 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 161,634 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,043,000 after acquiring an additional 63,822 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $681,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.93.

ACI traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.84. 394,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,121,436. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $30.17.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.28% and a net margin of 1.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

