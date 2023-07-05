Denali Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 976.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.29.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.44. 222,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,131. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day moving average is $78.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

