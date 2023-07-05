Denali Advisors LLC Sells 10,400 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 91,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,162,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ESGR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Enstar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Enstar Group stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $241.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,742. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $169.04 and a 1 year high of $271.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.03.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $23.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

