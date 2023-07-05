Denali Advisors LLC Sells 64,800 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,800 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Tronox by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,267,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,374,000 after buying an additional 285,263 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Tronox by 255.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 161,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 115,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Tronox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Tronox stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 215,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,943. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94. Tronox Holdings plc has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $17.61.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Tronox had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TROX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Tronox from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

