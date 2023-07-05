Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Trading Down 4.9%

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.88 and last traded at $11.89. 84,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 494,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.
Denny’s Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34. The company has a market cap of $659.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denny’s
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DENN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Denny’s during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Denny’s by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Denny’s by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Denny’s by 34.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.
About Denny’s
Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.
Read More
