DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Acquired by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XRAY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $39.17. The company had a trading volume of 256,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,494. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average of $37.72. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.