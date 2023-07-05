Dero Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $64.39 million and $67,366.29 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dero has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $4.71 or 0.00015414 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,526.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.12 or 0.00331253 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $256.03 or 0.00838697 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00012271 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.93 or 0.00546830 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00062631 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,684,526 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

