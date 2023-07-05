Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Gap Down to $10.68

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.68, but opened at $10.38. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 434,307 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 145,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 45,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,281,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,463,000 after purchasing an additional 325,478 shares during the period. 23.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

