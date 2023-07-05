Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.40

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA – Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €9.40 ($10.22) and traded as low as €9.38 ($10.19). Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at €9.38 ($10.19), with a volume of 2,813,590 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LHA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.50 ($15.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.50 ($15.76) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.50 ($8.15) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €13.25 ($14.40) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

