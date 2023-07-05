DeXe (DEXE) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $89.67 Million

DeXe (DEXE) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 5th. One DeXe token can now be purchased for approximately $2.46 or 0.00008087 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DeXe has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $89.67 million and approximately $19.86 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DeXe Token Profile

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. The official message board for DeXe is dexenetwork.medium.com.

DeXe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,499,815.81162296 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.44354894 USD and is up 12.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $17,440,344.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeXe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeXe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

