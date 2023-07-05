DHT (NYSE:DHT) Shares Up 4.1%

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.84 and last traded at $8.81. 1,354,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 2,500,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DHT. TheStreet downgraded shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT Stock Up 3.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

DHT Cuts Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). DHT had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of DHT by 8,080.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,523,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,923 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in shares of DHT by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,328,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,365 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of DHT by 114.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,596,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DHT by 1,060.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of DHT by 769.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,530,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,162 shares during the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile

(Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.