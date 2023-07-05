Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy accounts for approximately 4.3% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $11,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at $21,793,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.51. The stock had a trading volume of 371,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.45. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $168.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.02.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.08 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FANG. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.18.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

