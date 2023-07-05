Digital Financial Exchange Self Reported Market Cap Hits $68.66 Million (DIFX)

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Digital Financial Exchange has a total market cap of $68.66 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Digital Financial Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digital Financial Exchange has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One Digital Financial Exchange token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Digital Financial Exchange

Digital Financial Exchange was first traded on September 6th, 2021. Digital Financial Exchange’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,250,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Financial Exchange is https://reddit.com/r/difx_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Financial Exchange’s official Twitter account is @difx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digital Financial Exchange is difx.com. Digital Financial Exchange’s official message board is difxio.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Digital Financial Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “DIFX consists of three main components: the exchange, the wallet, and the cross-asset platform. At DIFX, users can invest and trade across different asset classes on a single interface. The ERC-20 DIFX token is a medium of exchange for users to anonymously make payments and transactions instantly around the world. Additionally, token holders enjoy trading discounts of up to 50% of trading fees on DIFX Exchange whilst being able to leverage 10 times the total DIFX token value on any asset class listed on the exchange.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Financial Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Financial Exchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Financial Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

