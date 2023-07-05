Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Price Up 0.7% This Week

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Dignity Gold has a total market cap of $2.71 billion and $11.00 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dignity Gold token can now be bought for about $2.08 or 0.00006830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dignity Gold has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dignity Gold Profile

Dignity Gold’s launch date was January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com.

Dignity Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.05918368 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

