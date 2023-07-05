Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) is Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s 3rd Largest Position

Pioneer Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,666 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 9.4% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pioneer Wealth Management Group owned approximately 0.35% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $10,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.97. The stock had a trading volume of 106,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,330. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $31.06.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

