Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Purchased by Kooman & Associates

Kooman & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 437.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,813,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476,041 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 28.2% of Kooman & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kooman & Associates owned 1.71% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $52,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $142,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAU traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $30.96. 92,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,205. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.70. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $31.06. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

