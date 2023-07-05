Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Short Interest Up 26.7% in June

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 892,600 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 704,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Down 0.4 %

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.95. 90,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,057. The company has a market cap of $665.62 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.45.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQQE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

