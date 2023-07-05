DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives $18.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on DLocal from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Get DLocal alerts:

DLocal Stock Performance

DLocal stock opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. DLocal has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLocal

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.43 million for the quarter. DLocal had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 32.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Atlantic L.P. raised its position in shares of DLocal by 7.1% in the first quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 61,746,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085,249 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in DLocal by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,681,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,160,000 after acquiring an additional 99,700 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in DLocal by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,292,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,100 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DLocal by 53.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,016 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DLocal by 15.5% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,943,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after purchasing an additional 527,960 shares during the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLocal Company Profile

(Free Report

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.