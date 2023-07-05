Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 4,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DG. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.71.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.09. 1,914,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,170. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $151.27 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.28 and a 200-day moving average of $213.12.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,721,000 after buying an additional 1,204,969 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dollar General by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,907,000 after purchasing an additional 192,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dollar General by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,610,000 after purchasing an additional 50,259 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

