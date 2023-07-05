Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 112,470 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,116,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 149,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 138,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 41.3% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 18,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 133.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on D. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.36.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.64. 709,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,410,799. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average of $56.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Stories

