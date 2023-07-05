Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 112,470 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,116,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 149,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 138,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 41.3% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 18,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 133.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently commented on D. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.36.
Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.64. 709,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,410,799. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average of $56.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.
Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.
