DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Price Performance

DBL stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.70. 32,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,211. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.74.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

