Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$16.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UNFree Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares set a C$18.50 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.19.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Price Performance

TSE:DIR.UN traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$14.30. 359,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,785. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52-week low of C$10.25 and a 52-week high of C$15.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79. The company has a market cap of C$3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

See Also

