Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,317,000 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the May 31st total of 981,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,195.0 days.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 6.9 %

DRETF stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.00. 306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DRETF shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Cormark raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.