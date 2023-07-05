Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Short Interest Up 22.4% in June

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the May 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Dufry Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DUFRY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42. Dufry has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $4.95.

Get Dufry alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUFRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dufry in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Dufry in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Dufry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dufry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Dufry Company Profile

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, Autogrill, Hellenic Duty Free, HMSHost, and World Duty Free brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.