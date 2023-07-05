Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in Duke Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,363,000 after purchasing an additional 58,340 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.92. 414,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,951,131. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.97.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

