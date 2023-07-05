EAC Trading 41% Higher This Week (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 5th. EAC has a total market capitalization of $452,984.47 and approximately $34.21 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EAC has traded 41% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.63 or 0.00330459 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012248 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00151006 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

