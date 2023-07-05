Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 31st

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Price Performance

Shares of EFR opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 21.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 48.9% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.