Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EVG stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $11.62.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 825.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 313.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $115,000.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

