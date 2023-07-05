Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.94. 100,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,864. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1488 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.
