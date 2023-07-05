Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.94. 100,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,864. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1488 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVT. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,063,029 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $24,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 762,451 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $17,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 558,284 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,729,000 after purchasing an additional 29,191 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 541,549 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 131,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 324,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

